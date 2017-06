Poll: Majority of Canadians would vote for a Sikh, transgender or unilingual prime minister

Is Canada ready for a prime minister who covers his or her head for religious reasons?

Just barely, says a new poll published today by the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll is likely to become an immediate point of discussion in the NDP leadership race where Jagmeet Singh, a Sikh who wears a turban, is considered among the leaders.