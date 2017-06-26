Toronto stock index lower on sharp drop in gold prices as bullion retreats US$10

TORONTO — The Toronto stock index was relatively flat today as falling commodities prices outweighed gains in the health-care and consumer sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index shed 3.54 points to 15,316.02, with gold stocks losing an average 0.97 per cent of their worth.

The August bullion contract declined $10.00 to US$1,246.40 an ounce.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.17 of a cent higher than the average price of 75.54 cents US.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.79 points to 21,409.55, while the S&P 500 inched up 0.77 of a point to 2,439.07. The Nasdaq composite fell 18.10 points to 6,247.15.

Elsewhere in commodities, the August crude contract rose 37 cents to US$43.38 a barrel, the July copper contract remained relatively unchanged at about US$2.63 a pound, and the August natural gas contract rose 9.8 cents to roughly US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The Canadian Press