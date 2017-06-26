The Alberta political landscape has become an unregulated wild west

Everybody says that British Columbia politics is SOOO CRAZY right now because there’s a hung legislature and political parties are cynically trying to make the best use of their leverage. I am not sure why this is considered madness; it looks a lot like business as usual. But, meanwhile, in Alberta, electoral politics have been flung into a void where most of the familiar landmarks hover in a bizarre quantum state of half-being. Just one lone voice dares to cry “Insanity!”

I speak of new Alberta Liberal leader David Khan, who complained last week that recognizable, ordinary partisan activity in Alberta has been supplanted by weird shifts and flows and dances of ill-regulated cash. Alberta’s NDP government regulated corporate and labour-union donations to political parties almost immediately upon taking office in 2015, and a good thing it did: the old ways had to end. But, as plumbers say, water will always find its own level. (They don’t always say “water.” Sometimes they mention the other main substance plumbers deal with.)