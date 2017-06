The creaking and croaking of Sears Canada

So. Farewell then, Sears Canada. It would seem that you are reaching your end.

But you had been an invalid for years, lying in your brown Palladium IV Leather-Look Manual Recliner with Storage @ $999.99 in your polyester fleece Ottawa Senators Adult Slanket @ $29.99 and doing nothing helpful as your business model withered.