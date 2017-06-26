Trailer Park Boys add landmark Halifax eatery, bars to growing business empire

The Trailer Park Boys, Nova Scotia’s supposedly dopey mockumentary stars, are amassing a business empire spanning an online comedy network, production studio, beverage deals, marijuana branding and now a landmark Halifax restaurant and bar complex.

The entrepreneurial acumen of Mike Smith, Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay — Bubbles, Ricky and Julian — belies the dim-witted campy characters that have attained cult status and prompted Netflix to pick up the franchise, now filming season 12 in Truro, N.S.

Following the launch of Liquormen’s Ol’ Dirty Canadian Whisky two years ago, the boys recently released a new beer, Freedom 35 lager, in partnership with Toronto’s North American Craft, or NAC Importers Inc., and have also teamed up with Organigram Inc. of New Brunswick to sell branded marijuana products once legal weed kicks in.