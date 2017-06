Trump breaks White House Eid dinner tradition

US President Donald Trump has broken a nearly 20-year-old tradition by failing to host a dinner marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The White House event had been held every year since President Clinton’s tenure.

The Eid al-Fitr feast ends Ramadan, a period when Muslims fast and focus on charitable giving.

But US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reportedly rejected a request to hold a reception.