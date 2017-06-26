National Newswatch

U.S. Supreme Court allows partial travel ban to take effect pending appeals in October

By — Jun 26 2017

The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration mostly enforce its 90-day ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

The action Monday is a victory for U.S. President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

The court did leave one category of foreigners protected, those “with a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States,” the court said in an unsigned opinion. The justices will hear arguments in the case in October.

A ban on refugees would also be allowed on the same grounds.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours after being cleared by courts.

