What Chrystia Freeland’s pink dress taught me about feminism today

By — Jun 26 2017

I got this text from my mother recently:

“It annoys me to see Chrystia Freeland wearing a tight dress and pearls. I’m just like – if you’re going to be a ball-busting foreign minister – wear a pair of pants. It’s sexist to say but I think to be in a man’s world and get taken seriously (right now, early days) a pink dress and pearls isn’t going to cut it.”

Despite being embarrassed that we were engaging in a morning argument over another woman’s outfit, I saw a bigger issue.

My core issue with this text, and the kind of limitations it implies, is that expecting Ms. Freeland to wear pants is saying: Yes, women can do big jobs just like men, but they can’t be too feminine while doing it.

