Why is Couillard suddenly trashing Muslims? Because it works.

By — Jun 26 2017

One can easily mix metaphors when describing Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard. Imagine a tubful of grey porridge dressed in an unremarkable blue suit, standing on the deck of a steady ship as it traverses the choppy waters of Quebec’s political ocean.

Trust me, this is no insult. Couillard’s ability to be at once earnest and inoffensive has served the trained surgeon well in politics. As his opponents have quickly found out, it is damned near impossible to get angry in public at Couillard without coming off as shrill and petty. He is the anti-Jean Charest, less of a lightning rod and more of a comfortable leather couch — the Dos Equis man with exactly 78 per cent less charisma.

