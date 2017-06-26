You don’t have to hate police to agree with BLM

They came. They saw. They disrupted.

Black Lives Matter, whose inspired protest against police in uniform last year brought Toronto Pride to a crashing halt and anti-Black racism among police to the forefront, found their message amplified across North America this year.

Other chapters of the Black Lives Matter group protested Pride in various cities: in New York City — where about 100 of Toronto’s finest had made their way in a huff; in Seattle, where they staged a 30-minute protest — one minute for every year in the life of Charleena Lyles, recently killed by police; in Minneapolis, where they protested the death of Philando Castille, chanting “no justice no pride”; in Vancouver, where they staged a separate march altogether to honour queer-trans people of colour. Here, protesters also staged a die-in, in which five people lay down on the hot pavement and others drew chalk figures around them.