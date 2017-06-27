A few clouds invade Justin Trudeau’s sunny skies

After 20 months as prime minister, Justin Trudeau isn’t quite as sunny as he used to be.

He remains unfailingly polite. At an Ottawa press conference Tuesday to mark the end of Parliament’s spring sitting, he thanked reporters — as he often does — for what he called their contribution to democracy.

At the end, he kissed the press gallery president on both cheeks.

But from time to time during the 45-minute press conference, particularly when explaining his failures, he allowed a sober and sometimes bitter edge to creep in.