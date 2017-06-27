A time for Canadian pride but also vigilance

So we really hate Donald Trump. According to Pew Research, we are a nation of anti-Trumpers.

Our virtues are sung on the front page of the New York Times and, worldwide, our diversity, tolerance and openness to new arrivals has given many a case of the Canada warm and fuzzies.

But before we revert to our default position of smugness and before we get too carried away with our media reviews, perhaps we should take a hard look inward as (some of us) celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.