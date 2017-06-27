EU fines Google a record 2.42 billion euros

The European Union’s competition watchdog slapped a record 2.42 billion euro (US$2.72 billion) fine on internet giant Google on Tuesday for breaching antitrust rules with its online shopping service.

European regulators said “Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service.”

It gave the Mountain View, California, company 90 days to stop or face fines of up to 5 per cent of the average daily worldwide turnover of parent company Alphabet.