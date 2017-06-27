National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

More hot air from Trudeau

By — Jun 27 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s appointment Tuesday of a new climate change ambassador — actually Canada’s fifth although her duties will be slightly different from the previous four — is what the Liberals do best when it comes to climate change.

That is, they have a never-ending supply of political announcements about climate change.

This as opposed to actually lowering Canada’s industrial emissions linked to climate change in line with what Trudeau promised when he signed the Paris climate accord in December, 2015.

It’s just the Liberal wa

