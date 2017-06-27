One continent, two planets: Trump is driving Canada and the U.S. further apart

Canada Day will be bigger than usual in Ottawa this year, while the annual Fourth of July celebrations at the U.S. ambassador’s residence next week will be far more low-key.

And that’s a fitting, festive way to describe a running theme in Canada-U.S. relations at the moment — at least as far as Canadian attitudes are concerned.

Canadians are not feeling all that upbeat about the United States, a new Pew Research Center survey revealed this week. Donald Trump’s presidency has prompted a worldwide plummet in esteem for the U.S., the poll showed. The decline has been particularly pronounced in Canada.

“For the first time since the Center began polling in Canada, the share of Canadians expressing a favourable opinion of their neighbour to the south has slipped to below 50 per cent,” the study’s authors state. “Just 43 per cent of Canadians now have a positive view of the U.S.”