PM Trudeau blames opposition for electoral reform failure, budget deficit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ended his second parliamentary sitting with a few parting shots at the Conservatives and NDP, blaming the opposition for stalling bills in the Senate, the federal deficit and his broken promise to reform the electoral system.

Trudeau held a press conference Tuesday to mark Parliament rising for the summer, taking questions on issues ranging from strong job numbers to whether he regrets naming independent senators.

Asked whether he still plans to get rid of the deficit by the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Trudeau didn’t answer directly, instead speaking more broadly about the government’s intention to strengthen the economy.