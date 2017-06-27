Police believe shots fired at Hamilton home linked to crime family were ‘targeted’

HAMILTON — Police say they believe a Hamilton home associated with an Ontario mobster family was "specifically targeted" in a shooting incident early Tuesday.

Hamilton police Const. Steve Welton says numerous gunshots were reported in a residential neighbourhood around 2:30 a.m.

Welton says officers located multiple spent bullet casings on the road and damage to a home, believed to be from bullets. No one was injured.

He says detectives are considering the possibility that the incident may be connected to other ongoing investigations, including the slaying of Angelo Musitano, 39, who was shot numerous times on May 2 as he sat in his pickup truck in his Hamilton driveway.

Musitano and his brother, Pat Musitano, were charged with first-degree murder in the 1997 death of Hamilton crime boss Johnny "Pops" Papalia.

The brothers pleaded guilty in 2000 to an offence of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Papalia's associate, Carmen Barillaro, as part of a plea deal. The charge relating to Papalia was withdrawn.

The Musitano brothers were freed in 2008 after serving part of their 10-year prison terms.

"Detectives believe this home was specifically targeted and confirm the home is associated to the Musitano family," Welton said Tuesday in a release.

The Canadian Press