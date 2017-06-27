Use of force was appropriate: inquiry report into Newfoundland police shooting

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A public inquiry report into the police shooting death of a Newfoundland man has found the officer's use of force was appropriate.

Inquiry Commissioner Leo Barry's report says the RCMP was correct not to charge Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for the killing on Easter Sunday 2015.

Smyth told the inquiry he shot Dunphy twice in the head and once in the chest after he suddenly aimed a rifle at him.

Barry says although Smyth showed "certain errors of judgment" and strayed from his training, there's no evidence to refute his version of self-defence.

The report says it would be improper to speculate if Smyth could have avoided lethal force had he not made those mistakes.

Smyth was a member of then-premier Paul Davis's security team and visited Dunphy alone and unannounced after Davis's staff flagged a posting on Twitter.

Barry finds the tweet was not a threat, but warranted follow-up.

He also concludes there's no evidence to support a theory by Dunphy's daughter that Smyth may have mistakenly thought a stick her father kept by his chair was a rifle.

The Canadian Press