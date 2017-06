Queen Elizabeth to get $10.1m ‘pay rise’

The Queen is to receive an 8% increase in income from public funds, after the Crown Estate’s profits rose by £24m.

The Sovereign Grant, which pays for the salaries of her household, official travel and upkeep of palaces, is to increase by more than £6m in 2018/19.

It comes as accounts revealed the Queen’s official net expenditure last year increased by £2m, to almost £42m.

Sir Alan Reid, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said the Queen represented “excellent value for money”.