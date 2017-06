Tories to use online and phone voting in conservative unity referendum

Alberta Progressive Conservatives will vote online or by phone over three days in July to decide whether to merge with the Wildrose Party.

The PC party announced on the weekend that members will vote between July 20 and July 22 whether to ratify the agreement with Wildrose that would create a new “United Conservative Party.”

Voting will be done either online or by telephone and Tories will receive personal identification numbers to allow them to cast their ballots.