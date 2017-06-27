Toronto cop killer granted permission to travel to visit daughter

TORONTO — The man found not criminally responsible for killing a Toronto police officer while driving a snowplow has been granted permission to travel up to 150 kilometres from his home in Ontario.

The Ontario Review Board, which decides if and how not criminally responsible patients should be detained, has granted the leave for Richard Kachkar, who was deemed not criminally responsible for killing Sgt. Ryan Russell with a stolen snow plow on Jan. 11, 2011.

Kachkar had been living at the Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences since March 27, 2013.

Russell's wife said that since April, Kachkar has been living in an apartment in the Region of Durham, in accommodation approved by the person in charge of his file, and is subject to daily visits from staff from the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Christine Russell says Kachkar asked for the newly-granted travel permission to visit his daughter.

The board's decision came at Kachkar's annual hearing on June 16.

The Canadian Press