Trudeau says Senate reform is ‘on the right track,’ blames Conservative Senators for delays

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Senate reform under his government is “on the right track” and that it’s the Conservatives’ fault for legislative delays happening in the Upper Chamber, bolstering his argument for an even more non-partisan Senate.

Conservative Senators called his comments “misleading.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) held a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa. When asked by The Hill Times if he was concerned about the dynamics between the House and Senate headed into the fall sitting and what it could mean for the Liberals’ legislative agenda, Mr. Trudeau said he did not regret the decisions he’s made aimed at making the Senate more independent, and placed the blame for Senate dysfunction squarely on the shoulders of Conservative Senators.

“I think the working of the Senate is actually beginning to be understood by Canadians