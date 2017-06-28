B.C. finance minister to rush out unaudited financial update before confidence vote

B.C.’s Liberal government, facing imminent defeat by its opponents in the legislature, is rushing out the province’s year-end financial figures before they can be certified by the independent auditor general.

Finance Minister Mike de Jong said he’ll release a “financial update” on the year-end public accounts on Wednesday — one day before his Liberal government is expected to be defeated on a vote of confidence in the legislature.

De Jong said the public deserves to have an update on B.C.’s improved financial situation, and the Liberal plan to pay for dozens of new promises and policy positions contained in last week’s throne speech.

“We’ve got an awfully good track record when it com