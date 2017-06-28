B.C. Liberals seek clarity on Speaker’s role, as legislative defeat looms

B.C.’s Liberal government is seeking clarity on the rules of the legislature just days before it is expected to fall on a confidence vote, in a move political opponents say is designed a encourage a new election.
The Liberal house leader, Mike de Jong, sent a letter to Speaker Steve Thomson on Tuesday asking him to rule on how a Speaker might break tie votes in the house and manage other procedural problems stemming from a minority parliament.
The clarification is important, said de Jong, because an NDP-Green government would have 44 votes to the Liberals’ 43. If the NDP or Greens provided an MLA for Speaker, it would mean a tie of 43-43 on votes, with the Speaker potentially having to routinely break ties.