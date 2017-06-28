Canada 150: Chief Dan George’s powerful indigenous-rights speech, 50 years later

Leonard George remembers the first time he heard his father, Chief Dan George, deliver his moving and prophetic speech on indigenous rights, “A Lament for Confederation.”

It was 1967 and the acclaimed actor and former Tsleil-Waututh chief was set to speak at Canada’s centennial celebration in Vancouver. His wife had urged him to write something about what the day means to First Nations, says Leonard.

When his soliloquy was ready, he stood in the family’s living room and read it aloud.

“We all applauded because it was so beautiful and so powerful,” says Leonard, 70.

They weren’t sure, however, that the crowd of 32,000 at Empire Stadium would do the same. The speech forcefully critiques colonization and calls on indigenous people to “grab the white man’s instruments of success” to rise again.

“Dad and the whole family were very nervous,” says Leonard. “To stand up and tell the truth in such a profound way, he had no idea how the public would take that.”

George rehearsed every night for two weeks, along with his adult children, who were set to join him on stage. When the day finally came, Leonard could not have predicted how the audience would react.

After his father finished speaking, there were a few seconds of stunned silence. Then the audience rose to their feet and filled the stadium with about 10 minutes of deafening applause.

“He began to cry because he was so touched,” Leonard recalls. “We were crying as well, and we held on to each other.”

The speech came at a time when George was a powerful figure in an emerging aboriginal rights movement. He helped bring shameful parts of Canada’s history out of the shadows and in