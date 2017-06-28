Europe learning from Canada on dealing with Trump ‘novelty’: Italian president

OTTAWA — Italy's visiting president says Europe is learning much from Canada on how to engage with the "novelty" that is the Donald Trump administration.

President Sergio Mattarella says Canada's example of trying to find common ground with Trump can pave the way for good relations between Europe and the U.S. despite differences on refugees, climate change and free trade.

Mattarella made the remarks in an interview following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill.

Mattarella says the new U.S. administration will have to be "tested over time" but he says the strength of the American people and its institutions will ensure the country continues to be a strong ally of Europe.

Mattarella is on a week-long trip to Canada that takes him to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

He was feted at a state dinner Tuesday at Rideau Hall by Governor General David Johnston, at which the two heads of state celebrated their countries' shared values of inclusion and diversity.

The Canadian Press