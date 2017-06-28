Iqaluit prepares for royal visit by Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The City of Iqaluit is gearing up for the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are expected to land Thursday from the U.K. on a Canadian Forces Airbus.

The couple is set to begin their royal tour in the capital of Nunavut — the 18th visit to Canada for Prince Charles and the fourth for his wife Camilla.

They will be greeted by dignitaries including Gov. Gen. David Johnston and Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna.

Charles and Camilla will also receive a welcome at the legislative assembly, complete with military honours and a traditional Inuit ceremony.

After a packed schedule of events, they will move on to CFB Trenton and Prince Edward County in southern Ontario on Friday.

The couple will mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation on Parliament Hill, where Charles is expected to deliver remarks.

The Canadian Press