Massive U.S. aircraft carrier steaming toward Halifax for Canada Day celebration

The massive aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, one of the largest weapons in the arsenal of the United States military, is steaming toward Halifax for a rare visit that will include a stopover extending to Canada Day.

“This is an acknowledgment of our respect and our celebration with you for Canada 150,” U.S. Rear Admiral Jim Malloy said from aboard the nuclear-powered ship, which at 333 metres is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall.

Named after the 34th U.S. president and launched on Oct. 11, 1975, the 86,000-tonne carrier is the second-oldest Nimitz-class vessel in the U.S. navy’s fleet. Its flight deck, which can carry about 60 aircraft, is larger than three football fields, and its crew can include up to 6,200 sailors and airmen.

On Tuesday, a select group of Canadian journalists, politicians and military officials were taken by aircraft to the carrier for a series of tours and a display of “air power.”

The spectacular 45-minute air show included takeoffs and landings by several aircraft, including some of the carrier’s FA-18 fighter jets.

The ship saw action in the Gulf War in 1990-91 after Iraq invaded Kuwait, and it later helped enforce the United Nations embargo against Iraq.

Other operations have included deployments to the waters off Haiti and Bosnia in 1994, Iraq in 2000, Afghanistan in 2006 and several subsequent deployments to the Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, which started with the U.S. invasion of Afghanis