NDP won’t tighten rules on Alberta’s ‘political action committees’

The NDP government has no plans to further regulate self-styled political action committees in Alberta, despite calls from some quarters for a crackdown on their activities.

Christina Gray, the NDP’s minister for democratic renewal, said the government is comfortable with the current level of oversight, introduced last year, which sees third-party entities required to disclose contributions and expenditures used for political advertising.

“That’s very important. But making sure that Albertans can participate in democracy and can speak through free speech is also very important,” she said outside a meeting of the cabinet at the legislature Tuesday.