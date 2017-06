PBO Fréchette faces ‘huge challenge’ of estimating cost of election promises

Parliamentary Budget Officer Jean-Denis Fréchette will reach out to political parties and deputy ministers this fall as he prepares for a major new assignment that he didn’t want: costing political promises during the 2019 election campaign.

The federal government is moving ahead with the controversial plan to involve the PBO in reviewing campaign promises of political parties, in spite of the watchdog’s strong objections to the idea.