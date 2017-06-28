Poloz: low interest rates put in place after oil shock have ‘done their job’

The governor of the Bank of Canada says it looks like low interest rates put in place in 2015 have “done their job” but he stopped short of predicting the central bank’s next move.

Stephen Poloz said in an interview broadcast on business news channel CNBC that the Canadian economy has been recovering from the global financial crisis that erupted in 2008 and the sudden decline in oil prices that began in late 2014.

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is set for July 12 when it will also release an updated outlook for the economy in its monetary policy report.