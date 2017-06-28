Shooting suspect arrested after highway chase north of Toronto

TORONTO — A man who led officers on a dramatic highway chase was involved in multiple alleged shootings and attempted carjackings before he was tracked down north of Toronto, police said Wednesday.

The man's string of alleged offences began early Wednesday morning, after Toronto police allege he attempted to shoot his brother just after 2 a.m. near York University.

The man then allegedly attempted to steal multiple cars in the area later that morning, and allegedly assaulted one man in the process.

Police allege the man then shot and seriously injured a woman while stealing her car.

The man began to flee in the vehicle when he allegedly shot at police cruisers that had pulled him over to the side of the road, police said.

Ontario Provincial Police got involved when the man began to drive northbound on Highway 400, at which point he parked a second time and allegedly shot at police again.

Footage shot from a local television news helicopter captured a dramatic highway scene as a police vehicle struck a civilian vehicle and crashed into a guard rail during the chase.

Police say that they were able to end the chase in Orillia, Ont., thanks to the use of a spike strip.

"The last 12 hours in 31 Division have been very busy, very hectic, but I'm glad that this person was apprehended without any injury," said Toronto Police Insp. Colin Greenaway.

"I can tell you that at all times my officers and myself felt that the tactical following was done in a safe manner," he added.

Police said 32-year-old Kristian Jarvis has been arrested and will be facing multiple charges.

The Canadian Press