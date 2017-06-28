Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Is On A Mission To Promote Canadian Fashion

VANCOUVER, BC - JULY 31: Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (R) and daughter Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau (L) attend the 38th Annual Vancouver Pride Parade on July 31, 2016 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

She’s not a first lady but she is Canada’s style ambassador.

In a new interview with Canada’s other style CEO, Jeanne Beker (via the Globe and Mail), Sophie Grégoire Trudeau explains why she’s taken an interest in promoting Canadian fashion and what Canadian style means to her.

Since her husband was sworn in as prime minister in 2015, Grégoire Trudeau has stepped up her style game, wearing unique looks that are proudly Canadian. (Who could forget that aqua blue Aleks Susak jumpsuit or that chic purple pencil dress by Montreal label Éditions de Robes?)