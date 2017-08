A New Confederate Monument Goes Up in Alabama

Confederate monuments are coming down across America in the wake of this month’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia — except in Alabama, where a new one went up on Sunday.

More than 500 people showed up for the unveiling of a small monument to “Unknown Alabama Confederate Soldiers” at Confederate Veterans Memorial Park, on private land in the town of Brantley, in Crenshaw County about 30 miles north of the Florida line.