I’ve had it with the monument wars

The monument wars have gone viral. They started as a repudiation of white supremacy, as people began to protest all those statues to heroes of the U.S. Confederacy. But now, nobody is safe.

Next in line is Christopher Columbus, the heroic explorer of my childhood, who sailed the ocean blue and opened the west to conquest, disease and genocide. “The historical figure of Columbus is complicated, to say the least,” New York mayor Bill de Blasio has declared. The mayor has announced a task force to examine troublesome statuary in the city, including the landmark monument to Columbus at Columbus Circle. “We’re going to look at all statues and monuments that in any way may suggest hate or division or racism, anti-Semitism – any kind of message that is against the values of New York City,” he said.