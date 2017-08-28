Politics are centre stage at MTV Video Music Awards

From the very first prize presented Sunday, and even before the show began, politics took a starring role in MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the violence earlier this month in Charlottesville, Virginia, was set to present an award Sunday: Best Fight Against the System, created this year to recognize music videos that embody activism and social justice.

“I’m here to speak for my child. She’s not allowed to speak now except through me, so I’m going to speak for social justice; I’m going to speak for being outraged and paying attention; I’m going to speak for positive action,” Bro told The Associated Press as she made her way into the ceremony at the Forum in Inglewood, California. “We are launching her foundation tonight as a way to make her death count, and that’s very important to me. I don’t willingly give up a child, but if I’m going to, we’re going to make something useful out of it.”