Ridiculous regulations put lid on craft beer’s great potential

If there’s such a thing as a personality trait that is distinctly Nova Scotian, it must be the immense tolerance of our people. For bureaucracy.

Just take beer. The modern world is intruding on cosy arrangements between the province and what I’ll call Big Beer. It is a case, pardon the pun, of a multitude of microbrewery Davids taking on the Big Beer Goliaths, and stinging them.

Big Beer is Labatt, owned by Brazilian-Belgian AB Inbev or perhaps the many-branded Molson-Coors. Big Beer is Keith’s, Molson Canadian and Bud — 94 per cent of the Nova Scotia market.