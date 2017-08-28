National Newswatch

Saskatchewan politician tried to influence investors in China: commissioner

By — Aug 28 2017

Premier Brad Wall has kicked out a founding member of his governing Saskatchewan Party after a review found the member of the legislature tried to influence potential investors while he was on a trip to China.

Wall said in a statement Monday that he asked veteran politician and former cabinet minister Bill Boyd to resign after reviewing the report from the conflict-of-interest commissioner.

“Even though Mr. Boyd has already announced his resignation from the legislative assembly effective Sept. 1, 2017, I take very seriously the commissioner’s findings and believe (Boyd’s) removal from caucus for his few remaining days as an MLA is warranted,” Wall wrote.

The Canadian Press
