Saskatchewan politician tried to influence investors in China: commissioner

REGINA — Premier Brad Wall has kicked out a founding member of his governing Saskatchewan Party after a review found the member of the legislature tried to influence potential investors while he was on a trip to China.

Wall said in a statement Monday that he asked veteran politician and former cabinet minister Bill Boyd to resign after reviewing the report from the conflict-of-interest commissioner.

"Even though Mr. Boyd has already announced his resignation from the legislative assembly effective Sept. 1, 2017, I take very seriously the commissioner's findings and believe (Boyd's) removal from caucus for his few remaining days as an MLA is warranted," Wall wrote.

"I have taken the further step of referring the commissioner's opinion to the Ministry of Justice to consider whether any further legal action is warranted."

Commissioner Ron Barclay said in a report released Monday that Boyd "inaccurately represented" the Saskatchewan government on a trip to China earlier this year.

Boyd was involved with a company that went to China to attract investors for irrigation projects on Saskatchewan farmland.

Barclay said that while on the trip, Boyd was identified as minister of the economy — a position from which he had resigned last August. As well, a presentation Boyd delivered featured the Saskatchewan government logo "on nearly every slide." Boyd also discussed "Saskatchewan's irrigation strategy," wrote Barclay.

Boyd has said he went on the trip as a farmer and private businessman, not as a representative of the government.

Barclay said Boyd's actions fall below the standards expected of members of the assembly.

"In my view, despite Mr. Boyd's claim that he stated during the presentation that he was only present as a private business person, these circumstances show that he was using his office as an MLA to seek to influence the decisions of potential investors."

Boyd was most recently in the middle of a controversy over a land deal outside Regina. Wall stood by Boyd who took heat over allegations that the land was sold to a Crown corporation for inflated prices, costing taxpayers millions.

Boyd was first elected in 1991 as a Progressive Conservative, but left the PCs to help form the Saskatchewan Party in 1997.

He served as a cabinet minister from 2007 to 2016 and held various portfolios including energy and resources, immigration and economy. He was also instrumental in running the Sask. Party's election campaigns.

Boyd announced his retirement earlier this month.

Wall's statement Monday also said the Ministry of Economy will send a letter to Boyd "directing that he cease and desist all activities" related to discussing or promoting the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program in relation to his private business ventures. No applications to the program related to his private business ventures will be accepted.

Boyd said in a brief statement that he accepts the commissioner's report and takes full responsibility for his actions.

"It never was my intention to be in a conflict in any way; however, I made an error in judgment and for that, I am truly sorry," he wrote.

It's the latest development in a rough year for Wall and the Saskatchewan Party.

Last August, veteran MLA Don McMorris resigned as deputy premier and from the government caucus after being charged with drunk driving.

An austerity budget delivered in March was — by Wall's own admission — unpopular with voters because of cuts that were made to help tackle a $1.3-billion deficit.

The party is also looking for a new leader because Wall is retiring from politics after 10 years as premier. He has said the province and the party would benefit from a fresh perspective.

Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press