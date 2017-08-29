Donald Trump is operating straight from the white supremacist playbook

The New York Times Daily podcast featured an interview last week with a fellow named Derek Black, who was suckled from childhood on white supremacy and even helped create a children’s page on Stormfront — his father’s website — which is variously described as “white nationalist,” “white supremacist” and “neo-Nazi.”

His godfather was David Duke, probably the most famous Ku Klux Klansman in the United States.

Black spent his youth attending rallies and learning how to proselytize, and generally bathing in the notion that the only way to m