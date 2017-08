Ethics group: Trump is wrong to wear campaign hat on trip to Texas

President Trump has appeared on camera several times to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.

What has also received air time? The “Official USA 45th Presidential Hat,” for sale by Trump’s campaign for $40.

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, points out that the president has been pictured wearing the hat, both in red and in white, in two official photos released by the White House. He wore the white version on his trip to Houston Tuesday.