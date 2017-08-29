National Newswatch
Jagmeet Singh offers the NDP a chance to grow

By — Aug 29 2017

The man who could easily become Justin Trudeau’s worst nightmare strolled into Café Pyrus in downtown Kitchener to an enthusiastic, packed crowd.

Jagmeet Singh is just as cool as the prime minister, with his candy-coloured turbans (the hues deliberately chosen to show a sense of pride in his heritage), martial arts training and fluent grasp of several languages.

The 38-year-old lawyer is running for the leadership of the federal New Democratic Party. He radiates bonhomie, much like the late NDP leader Jack Layton.

