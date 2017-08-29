Liberals target 60,000 student work placements with funding roll out

The federal government is rolling out millions in new spending to help thousands of students heading back to campus find work placements during their studies.

The Liberals had promised to spend $73 million over four years on provided work-integrated learning opportunities with the money supposed to start flowing a year ago.

The spending was delayed until this academic year to sign funding deals with the employer groups that are going to provide spots to students.

The 2016 budget predicted the money would create up to 8,700 placements over four years, but Labour Minister Patty Hajdu announced Monday the funding will create up to 10,000 positions. It was the first in a series of federal back-to-school announcements.