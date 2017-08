Mulroney denounced racism in the ’80s. Why can’t Andrew Scheer right now?

In the ’80s, then-prime minister Brian Mulroney unequivocally denounced prejudice and those who stoke it. Now, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer can barely muster a bad word about The Rebel.

While Heather Heyer was killed by a white supremacist, Rebel Media contributor Faith Goldy was streaming live from the demonstration. For those who’d looked away from The Rebel’s racial appeals, Goldy’s breathless narration in favour of the white nationalists made it hard to unsee.