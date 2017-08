NDP triples its membership to 124,000 in run-up to party’s leadership vote

There will be more than 124,000 members eligible to vote for the next leader of the New Democrats, according to figures released by the federal party on Tuesday.

That represents significant growth from the 41,000 members the party says it had in March. It is down only slightly from the 128,351 members who were eligible to vote in the leadership contest that selected Tom Mulcair as Jack Layton’s replacement in 2012, when the party formed the official opposition.