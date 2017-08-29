National Newswatch

Parachutist dies after jump near Petawawa, OPP investigating

By — Aug 29 2017

PETAWAWA, Ont. — Ontario provincial police have released the name of a parachutist who died in a fall on Sunday evening in eastern Ontario.

Police say 29-year-old Betiana Namambwe Mubili of Petawawa was conducting a solo jump and had an issue with her parachute.

Mubili landed in a field near the Pembroke Airport and died of her injuries in hospital a short time later.

Her father told CTV News that his daughter worked as a medic in the Canadian military.

The OPP says the investigation into the incident continues and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The Canadian Press

