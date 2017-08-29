Regina coalition wants John A. Macdonald statue removed by city hall

The Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism is hoping to get support for a petition calling on the City of Regina to take down its statue of John A. Macdonald.

Chris Kortright with SCAR says they held a rally about white nationalism earlier in the month and one person recommended they get rid of certain monuments.

The petition is now posted to the coalition’s website.

Kortright says the city “is built literally on white supremacy” with things that celebrate the colonial history of Canada, such as the statue of Canada’s first prime minister.