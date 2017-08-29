National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Trudeau hits the reset button — and keeps his friends close

By — Aug 29 2017

Every cabinet shuffle is an effort to repair something. By watching who goes where, you can get a sense of where the prime minister thinks he’s got problems.

Today’s retooling of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet offers a glimpse of where the PM himself feels his government needs a course correction as it heads into the second half of its mandate. Where last January’s mini-shuffle was intended to deal with a new situation imposed from abroad — Donald Trump’s election — this one is about domestic matters. January’s shuffle was about things Trudeau couldn’t control. This shuffle is about things he wishes he was controlling better.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines