Trudeau hits the reset button — and keeps his friends close

Every cabinet shuffle is an effort to repair something. By watching who goes where, you can get a sense of where the prime minister thinks he’s got problems.

Today’s retooling of Justin Trudeau’s cabinet offers a glimpse of where the PM himself feels his government needs a course correction as it heads into the second half of its mandate. Where last January’s mini-shuffle was intended to deal with a new situation imposed from abroad — Donald Trump’s election — this one is about domestic matters. January’s shuffle was about things Trudeau couldn’t control. This shuffle is about things he wishes he was controlling better.