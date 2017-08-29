Trump arrives in Texas to inspect storm damage

Eager to show he’s attentive and on the job, U.S. President Donald Trump touched down in storm-ravaged Texas on Tuesday, taking pains not to interfere with Harvey recovery efforts.

“This was of epic proportion,” the president declared as he met with local officials.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters travelling with Trump that the president’s visit would focus on co-ordination among the levels of government and laying the groundwork for what is expected to be a lengthy recovery effort.