Woodbridge Striker earns national team stint after impressing Canada coach

ALLISTON, Ont. — Wednesday promises to be a special day for Michael Krzeminski.

After catching the eye of Canada coach Octavio Zambrano while playing for the Woodbridge Strikers of League 1 Ontario, the 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has earned an invitation to train for the day with the national team.

Zambrano and the Canadians are practising north of Toronto this week in preparation for Saturday's friendly with Jamaica at BMO Field.

"In my opinion, a very good player," Zambrano said Tuesday.

Krzeminski, a left-sided defender, attended a Canadian under-20 camp in 2012 and was part of the Canadian under-21 team at the Francophone Games in 2013.

"He's still young enough to do something so I'm going to bring him in as a squad player. He's going to play with us (Wednesday) as a squad player with these guys," added Zambrano.

"He's not going to disappoint."

The Canadian Press